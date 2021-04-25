Usman KOs Masvidal in spectacular fashion at UFC 261

In a stunning showcase of his evolving game and pound-for-pound talent, Usman made the fifth defense of his 170-pound title by knocking Jorge Masvidal out cold in Round 2 of their UFC 261 main event rematch inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Usman (19-1) was dominant throughout in terms of takedowns and top control on the ground, which Masvidal would go on to say he fully expected. Unlike their first meeting in 2020, in which Masvidal accepted the fight on late notice and lost a one-sided decision, the 36-year-old slugger had no excuses following a full training camp.

source cbssports.com

feature image credit UFC – Ultimate Fighting Championship YouTube