Vladimir Putin: Russian fleet can destroy any target

The newest additions to Russia’s naval forces have been showcased during the annual Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg.

President Vladimir Putin kicked off the event on Sunday by praising the fleet’s long history and hailing Russia as “one the world’s leading naval powers.”

“Today, Russia’s naval fleet has everything it needs for the guaranteed defense of the country, of our national interests,” Putin said. “We are able to locate any enemy target underwater, on the surface or in the air and deal a fatal blow to it, if necessary.”

More than 50 warships, ranging from large attack vessels to smaller patrol boats, sailed down the Neva River and the Gulf of Finland as naval aircraft buzzed in the air.

Commissioned just last year, the multi-purpose ‘Admiral Kasatonov’ frigate was among the vessels featured. The ship is designed to operate in the high seas and is armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, torpedoes and anti-aircraft weaponry.

The nuclear-powered submarine ‘Knyaz Vladimir’, which officially joined the fleet in 2020, took part in the parade for the first time. Named after a 10th-century Russian prince, the vessel is fitted with stealth technology and carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles. In March, it completed an expedition into the Arctic.

source rt.com

