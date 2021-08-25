Debate in Parliament on recent fires (video)

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is responding to criticism by opposition parties on the recent devastating fires that ravaged the areas of the country in a debate in the parliament. The Prime Minister said during his address that “we need to learn from a negative experience so that we can become better”, adding that “The resurgence of the fire is being investigated” in Varybobi.

“We have achieved the goal of protecting the citizens, the settlements, the critical infrastructure,” he added replying to criticism. “The issue is not only the time we will use to discuss the issue of catastrophic fires but also an important dimension will be the quality, that is, if we manage to answer honestly to questions posed by citizens and the opposition and if we have the opportunity to reach some kind of agreement on how we will deal with the great challenge of the climate crisis” he stressed in his opening statement in Parliament.