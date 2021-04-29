Watch passenger plane forced to fly over Heraklion for 25 minutes due to strong winds (video)

A Heraklion-bound commercial aircraft delayed its landing at the “Nikos Kazantzakis” airport in Crete due to bad weather conditions.

The plane carrying passengers from Athens to Heraklion was forced to fly over the airport for 25 minutes due to strong winds.

The flight was scheduled to land at 08.25 but the pilot landed the aircraft at 08.50, with the passengers applauding him for his effort who finally disembarked safely.

It should be noted that the morning flights from Heraklion to Athens were not disrupted and were carried out as per normal.

video credit ekriti.gr

also read

Shark swims up to the shore in Nafplio (video)