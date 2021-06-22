Watch spooky orange clouds over skies of Larissa (videos)

The locals of Larissa were in for a surprise when they caught sight of an eerie phenomenon forming in the sky of the city. On Monday afternoon the cloudy sky together with the prevailing sunshine formed a strange “swarm” of clouds that can only be described as spooky.

The phenomenon is called Mammatus clouds. They are pouch-like protrusions hanging from the undersides of clouds, usually thunderstorm anvil clouds but other types of clouds as well. Composed primarily of ice, these cloud pouches can extend hundreds of miles in any direction, remaining visible in your sky for perhaps 10 or 15 minutes at a time.

also read

Sexy Alexandra shares hot pics with fans (photos)

People associate them with severe weather, and it’s true they can appear around, before, or after a storm. Contrary to myth, they don’t continue extending downward to form tornados, but they are interesting in part because they’re formed by sinking air. Most clouds are formed by rising air. Mammatus clouds can appear ominous. But, in a way that’s so common in nature, their dangerous aspect goes hand in hand with magnificent beauty.

video credit onlarissa gr

video credit Larissanet OnlineNewspaper