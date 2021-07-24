Watch the moment a 4.8 earthquake hits Crete (video-photos)

Broken windows, wall cracks in homes, as well as other damage were the effects of an earthquake of 4.8 on the Richter scale that occurred in the early hours of the morning in Heraklion Crete.

The residents of Arkalochori are particularly rattled, as they felt its impact the most, while at least four aftershocks ranging from 3 to 3.5 on the Richter scale followed the initial tremor.

The main earthquake struck a few minutes after 5 in the early hours of Saturday 22 km southeast of Heraklion with a focal depth located at 4.5 km.

The president of the Organisation for Earthquake Planning and Protection, Efthymios Lekkas, speaking to SKAI 100.3, stressed that “the earthquake is not especially concerning” and added that “these types of tremors are a norm for the region and we will take our next steps in this context”.