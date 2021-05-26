We got a peek at the first electric car of the Greek police

It seems the Hellenic Police Force (ELAS) is going ‘green’, albeit at a slow pace. Images of a brand new electric VW ID.4 in the colours of the Greek Police is another indication of the renewal and modernisation of the Corps and its patrols and its move towards a more environment-friendly policy.

The newest acquisition of EL.AS. is a brand new VW ID.4.

After the recent additions of Nissan Navara & Qashqai, Hyundai i30, Peugeot 308, and Mazda 6 to the operational fleet of the force, the first electric patrol car was added.

There are many cities in Europe that use electric police and municipal vehicles in order to reduce pollution and increase fuel economy. At the moment it is unclear what police division the new eco-friendly vehicle will be assigned to.

The ID.4 has a length of 4.58 metres, a width of 1.85 metres, and a height of 1.61 m, while its wheelbase is 2.77 metres. Equipped with an electric motor of 204 hp and 310 Nm of torque, from the older ID.3. In terms of performance, the electric SUV registers 0-100 km / h in 8.5 seconds with a top speed of 160 km / h, while in terms of autonomy, with the large 77 kWh battery, the ID .4 promises autonomy up to 522 km.