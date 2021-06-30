Weather – Second heatwave: 41 degrees today

The Extraordinary Bulletin of Dangerous Weather Phenomena is still in force, with the main characteristics being the high temperatures, which today are forecast to reach 40 to 41 degrees in the mainland (except eastern Macedonia and Thrace), while in the Ionian Islands 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The hottest day since the onset of heatwave will be tomorrow.

The maximum values ​​will be recorded in Thessaly, the eastern Sterea and the eastern and southern Peloponnese and are expected to reach 42 and in places 43 degrees Celsius.

In the rest of the mainland it will range between 39 and 41 degrees, except in eastern Macedonia and Thrace where it will be 2 to 3 points lower.

In the Ionian Islands and Crete they will reach in places 38 to 39 degrees Celsius, while in the rest of the island and coastal areas 2 to 3 degrees lower.

In Attica, the maximum temperatures will be recorded tomorrow and Friday (02-07-2021) and will reach 40 and in some places 41 degrees Celsius.

The heat will drop significantly in the west and north from Friday and in the rest of the country it will remain at high levels, where it is expected to drop significantly on Saturday.