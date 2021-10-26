Whale swallows woman whole (video)

It turns out that this viral clip may have been taken from another video filmed nearly a year ago

A clip of a woman appearing to get swallowed by a humpback whale is taking the internet by storm, causing confusion and chaos as viewers scramble to figure out what happened to the unlucky whale-watcher.

The clip was uploaded to TikTok by a user named ‘dolphin,’ who seems to solely upload clips of ocean life — particularly, humpback whales.

One such clip showed a group of paddle-boarders and kayakers doing their thing in the middle of the ocean, where a small, humpback whale was breaching the surface of the water.

It turns out that this viral clip may have been taken from another video filmed nearly a year ago when two women were kayaking in California’s Avila Beach.

Luckily, both women emerged from the event alive and unscathed. It turns out that the kayaker wasn’t actually ever inside the whale’s mouth, at all; instead, she was merely submerged beneath the water due to the whale’s movements, although the angle of the footage certainly makes it look far more dangerous.

source dexerto.com

also read

Japanese singer from ‘Pyramidos’ covers Greek rebetiko song “Tou Votanikou o Mangas” (video)