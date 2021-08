What does an orangutan do upon finding a pair of sunglasses (hilarious video)

When interacting with others -no matter what you do- you have got to do it with style!

Apparently, this is a lifestyle advice that goes throughout the animal kingdom, as it was proven by a female orangutan in a zoo.

The orangutan found a pair of sunglasses and then…:

