Woman from Finland claims she was raped in Athens

A 24-year-old woman has alleged she was raped by two men in Athens after she was drugged.

The woman filed a complaint after she described the ordeal to the officers at the Omonia Police station, explaining claiming she was drugged and then raped for several hours in an apartment.

As protothema.gr reveals today, the woman, originally from Finland, met five days ago with a man she knew and got into his car. The two went to a 4th-floor apartment, on Kritis Street in Omonia. But there was another person, who appeared as a friend of the first. After a while, the three started having fun and drinking alcohol. However, according to what the girl said, the second suspect gave her a drink that led to her passing out and then her 1st man attacked and raped her.

She woke up after several hours and began to realise what had happened. She then told them that he wanted to leave the house, which she did at five in the morning.

Despite the fact that she initially went to the airport to travel to her country, she changed her mind and returned to the centre of Athens looking for one of the two perpetrators.

After failing to find him the woman went to the police officers of the Omonia station and described to them exactly what had happened, giving the physical details of the two accused.

The police officers raided the apartment on Kritis Street, where they located the two men, and handcuffed them after the victim recognised them. The 24-year-old, who is going to be examined by a doctor, told the police that she does not remember if she was raped by the second man who gave her the drink that led to her unconsciousness.

Both men, aged 31 and 34, now face charges of conspiracy to commit rape.