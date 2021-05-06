World Leaders’ Approval Suffers as COVID Crisis Drags on (infographic)

Despite a devastating second coronavirus wave raging in his country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the politician with the highest net approval score among a selection of world leaders in a poll published by Morning Consult. However, Modi’s approval rating came down 20 percent since late January and more than 30 percent since a high in May 2020.

As the COVID-19 crisis is dragging on, world leaders approval ratings have mostly suffered in 2021. But Modi is not the only politician holding on to high approval despite dismal coronavirus numbers. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador enjoyed a net approval rating of 27 percent as of April 27, 2021 – albeit his rating was also down by 11 percentage points. After a new wave of infections earlier in the year, Mexico has become the country with the fourth most total deaths from coronavirus in the world.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the exception to the rule. His approval rose 17 percentage points since late January and crossed into positive territory after a ferocious third wave fueled by the B.1.1.7 variant followed by a successful vaccination campaign. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to pass by Johnson as her approval is falling, remaining barely in the positive as the third wave of COVID-19 is only slowly coming under control in her country. New U.S. President Joe Biden is doing better than his predecessor Donald Trump, with a net approval of 19 percent and only slight downwards momentum.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had some of the worst approval ratings in the survey despite upwards trends. French President Emmanuel Macron was missing even this glimmer of hope as his approval of -25 percent had not been improving.

