What they lack in height they make up in talent

What some of the shortest men in the film industry lack in height they definitely make up in talent and success. Here is a list of 10 great Hollywood actors who are shorter than you imaginel.

Daniel Radcliffe, 167cm



Kanye West, 173cm



Woody Allen, 165cm



Simon Cowell, 175cm



Mark Wahlberg, 173cm



Usher, 171cm



Dustin Hoffman, 167cm



Sylvester Stallone, 177cm



Tom Cruise, 170cm



Robert Downey Jr, 174cm