Politics

Economy

Travel

Videos

Culture

The two Greek Oscar nominees!

Posted by newsroom in CultureJanuary 24, 2017No Comments

  This year the Oscars will have a Greek flavor as well! Two Greek artists as nominees: one for Original screenplay with George Lanthimos' “The Lobster” and one for Documentary Short Subject with Daphne Matziaraki's “4,1...

Read More...

Lifestyle

World

Greece