Greek PM Alexis Tsipras dubbed talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic “very constructive” during a meeting in Belgrade, Tuesday. Mr. Tsipras made reference to the special cultural, historical and spiritual ties between the two...Read More...
Klaus Regling, the managing director of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) said Greece was a “special case” during a speech before the European Parliament, Wednesday. The ESM chief stressed Greece was in the ... Read More...
American travel website Oyster.com presented its top 5 most romantic clifftop hotels in Europe, with one in Santorini and one in Mykonos entering the list. Perched on the precipice of rocky mountainous regions with breathtaking...Read More...
The Topkapi Palace is on the verge of collapse due to ongoing archaeological excavations and studies that are bringing Roman and Byzantine finds to light, according to Turkish media. The Turkish media report that slits...Read More...
Is Beyonce pregnant with baby number-two? This is a topic that has been broached on a nearly-monthly basis ever since Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed daughter Blue Ivy into the world. But certain celebrity news...Read More...
Ever wondered what does your pet do after you have left the house? If not, well this video was made just for you: Source...Read More...