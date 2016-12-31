The self-proclaimed “conservative provocateur” Milo Yiannopoulos’ book is in the second place of the best-sellers in Amazon just 24 hours after its release was announced. The backorders for his book “Dangerous” brought him above “Tools of...Read More...
Pier Carlo Padoan, the Italian Minister of Economy and Finances couldn’t hide his disagreement with ECB on the Monte dei Paschi di Siena recapitalization. During a forum organized by the financial newspaper Il ... Read More...
According to the Passport Index annual report Greece is in the 6th position in the world ranking, as the Greek passport holders can travel to 153 countries without the need of a visa. The Passport Index...Read More...
A post-mortem examination into the cause of George Michael's death was "inconclusive" police have said. The star died aged 53 on Christmas Day at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. More tests will now be carried out to...Read More...
We might be freezing in Greece, with temperatures below zero and snow all around the country, but sexy Brazilian Victoria Secret model Sara Sampaio put on her swimsuit (not all of it…) and flaunted her...Read More...
The USA announced the deportation of 35 Russian diplomats as a retaliation for the cyber-attacks Obama is accusing Russia of. The diplomats were given 72 hours to leave the country. Also two facilities the American authorities...Read More...