20 actors with highest box office in history (photos)

Sep, 18 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Some of Hollywood’s heavyweights

The most successful stars in Hollywood last longer because they are able to combine talent, versatility and hard work ethic. They manage to appear in hit after hit across the span of their careers, despite some inevitable set backs.
Tom Hanks is one of the most indicative examples. The super star is the 3rd highest-earning actor in the history of the US box office. According to Box Office Mojo, these are the top 20 ranked actors in terms of Box Office success.
Most are well-known, like Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, while others, like the “Star Wars” C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, are not, though their careers speak for themselves.
Check out the actors with the top U.S. box-office grosses of all time:

20. Stellan Skarsgard — $3.175 billion

19. Bruce Willis — $3.189 billion

18. Will Smith — $3.205 billion

17. Emma Watson — $3.206 billion

16. Robert DeNiro — $3.233 billion

15. Robin Williams — $3.279 billion

14. Gary Oldman — $3.368 billion

13. Michael Caine — $3.396 billion

12. Anthony Daniels — $3.420 million

11. Johnny Depp — $3.541 billion

10. Ian McKellan — $3.654 billion

9. Scarlett Johansson — $3.674 billion

8. Tom Cruise — $3.726 billion

7. Stanley Tucci — $3.758 billion

6. Eddie Murphy — $3.811 billion

5. Robert Downey, Jr. — $4.275 billion

4. Morgan Freeman — $4.515 billion

3. Tom Hanks — $4.522 billion

2. Harrison Ford — $4.871 billion

1. Samuel L. Jackson — $5.140 billion

