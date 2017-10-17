48% of Greeks say the country benefited from EU

48% of Greeks believe the country has benefited from the EU in 2017, a 4-point rise compared to 2016, according to a Europe-wide survey conducted by the European Parliament.

The data showed that 4% more Europeans (64% from 60%) also believed their repective coutries had benefited from the EU. In Cyprus the corresponding rise was just one percentage point, from 45% from 44% in 2016.

The complete survey data, which was carried out in September, is expected to be announced on Wednesday.