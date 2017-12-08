4th “Geek Tourism Expo” opens on December 8

The 4th International Greek Tourism Fair “Geek Tourism Expo” opens its doors between December 8 and 10 at the Metropolitan Expo for the public and professionals in the industry.

There will be 150 Hosted Buyers from 40 countries, 6,000 B2B meetings with 250 exhibitors and a multitude of parallel events and large prize draws. The fair, which will be officially opened by Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura, will be accessible to the public for free from 10 am to 8 pm each day.

All forms of tourism will be covered including Leisure, Business, Travel & MICE, Luxury Tourism, City Break, Cruise & Sea Tourism, Health and Wellness Tourism, Alternative Tourism, Agrotourism, Gastronomic tourism etc.

The 4th International Tourism Fair, GREEK TOURISM EXPO, will be a milestone in today’s exhibitions, with a plethora of 250 exhibitors from hotels and travel agencies, airlines and leisure boats, as well as start-ups involved in Tourism.

The goal is to present and promote the comparative advantages of Greece as an all-year-round tourism destination. The exhibition has a distinct opportunity of achieving its aim as there it welcomes 150 internationally renowned Hosted Buyers from 40 countries.