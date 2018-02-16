5 women from Rhodes fighting for the repatriation of the Parthenon Marbles (PHOTO)

They stated that this move was the least they could have done in order to boost the “Bring them back” campaign & stir the public opinion on the issue

Five women from Rhodes decided to join the fight for the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece.

They were photographed in front of the Greek exhibits at the British Museum wearing T-shirts that read “Bring them back”. They posted the photos on social media using hashtags such as #itsnotyours #bringthemback #bringthemhome #kariatides #reunitedthem #respectourhistory and managed to bring to the spotlight an issue dating decades.

Mrs. Iliana Katsanakou, Mary Philippaki, Anna Strati, Stella Hantzikonstantinou and Pigi-Sofia Moroyianni support the “Bring them back” campaign, hoping to gather more than 1.000.001 signatures to get the issue of the return of the Parthenon Marbles at the European Parliament. So far, the campaign has amassed 469.495 signatures, and the number is growing daily.

“We have the power to mobilize the global community, by uniting our voices and spreading the message”, Mrs. Iliana Katsanakou said during an interview at “Dimokratiki” and further added that “we got emotional when we looked upon one of the most representing samples of the Greek civilization. We felt anger and indignation at the same time, because we had to ask for permission to see the Caryatid. Why, as Greeks must we find pieces from our own history abroad and have to ask for permission to see them up close? The Parthenon Marbles, along with all other Greek artifacts, speak directly to the soul of every Greek. For the rest of the visitors of the British Museum there are just artifacts. Out history belongs to us. It is high time the Parthenon Marbles returned to their home. They belong to Greece”.

Mrs. Mary Pilippaki stated that this move was the least they could have done, she and her friends, in order to boost the “Bring them back” campaign and stir the public opinion on the issue of the repatriation of the Parthenon Marbles. She also added:

“The Greek civilization dominates the British Museum. The Greek exhibits are the most impressive. You feel awe before the grandeur of our ancient Greek civilization. However, you also feel anger and indignation for the fact that they are away from home. So we wanted to support the campaign fighting for the return of the Marbles. We wore T-shirts that read “Bring them back” and took a photo inside the Museum. I must say that the curator respected our wish to see the Caryatid and allowed us to enter the special wing, where we took our picture. We were really moved. It was the least we could do for this great cause. By uniting our powers, we can hope to gather the international attention and return the artifacts where they belong”.

To participate, go online to www.bringthemback.org , sign up and leave your comment.

Source: thegreekobserver