76-year-old newly wed shoots wife in the butt after she refused him sex!

A Southwest Florida man is being held on $100,000 bond for admitting to shooting his wife in the butt. Donald Royce, 76, of Lehigh Acres, said he and his wife, Katherine Fivecoat, 62, have not consummated their six-month marriage. He said he was upset when she refused to have sex.

Royce said he intended to scare his bride by shooting the mattress. However, he missed and hit her in the hip and butt, deputies said.

The couples roommate called for help.

When deputies arrived at the home, Royce said, “I shot her and the gun is in my room.”

Royce was arrested on charges of domestic violence and aggravated battery.

source: wbaltv.com