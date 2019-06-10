80 swingers meet in Larissa from around Greece

The meeting was so secretive that the owners of the club only became aware of it after the event

More than 80 people from around Greece arrived at a club in Larisa, Thessaly, in complete secrecy to take part in a swinger’s party.

As a local news site, onlarissa.gr, reports the rendezvous was arranged over the internet with the utmost of confidentiality.

According to exclusive information from onlarissa.gr, on Saturday night, at a central bar of Larissa, about 80 swingers from different regions of Greece met, drank and got to know each other a little better…

The degree of discretion was such that even the owners of the night club noticed much later what the theme of the “party” was.

Finally, all things went smoothly and everyone left happy…