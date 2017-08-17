A Greek woman and her 2 children among injured in Barcelona terrorist attack

A Greek woman and her two children are among those injured in the terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry.

Members of a Greek family are among the injured in the terrorist attack in Barcelona, ​​according to Mrs. Theoni Zissimopoulou, secretary of the General Consul of Greece in the city, wjo spoke to ERT-1 TV.

As the diplomat said a woman and her two children are injured while the father is well in his health.

The Greek Foreign Ministry tweeted in a post: “Our thought is in Barcelona. We are shocked by the shaky terrorist attack.”

Spanish police says the attack resulted in one dearth and multiple injuries, while reports speak of 13 dead. Currently there is a hostage situation in a restaurant where two gunmen are holding people hostages.