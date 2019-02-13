A huge gas deposit was discovered in Cyprus

A large gas deposit was found in Plot 10 of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Cyprus and is expected to be announced next week by American ExxonMobil.

A high-level source from Cyprus spoke to the Italian agency Agenzia Nova on the sidelines of the EGYPS 2019 conference held in Cairo and stated that it is not as large as the natural gas deposit found in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Egyptian Zohr deposit, but it has similar characteristics.

The Zohr deposit is the largest ever found in the Mediterranean as it has 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

It is noted that at the same time Turkey announced that it will conduct the “Blue Country” exercise, the largest naval exercise in its history, while Turkish officials demand a share for Turkey and the Turkish-Cypriot non-recognized state.