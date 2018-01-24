Flows of refugees and illegal immigrants have dropped due to the bad weather over the past fortnight. Despite this, a total of 1,061 refugees and illegal immigrants landed on the Greek islands in the north Aegean Sea from the start of January until now. Out of the total of 1061 people (531 landed in Lesvos, 119 in Chios and 417 in Samos).
According to the Turkish coastguard’s website, from January 1st to today there have been interceptions in Turkish waters in 30 cases where a total of 1283 refugees and migrants were returned to the Turkish coast.
A total of 1,061 refugees-illegal immigrants reach north Aegean Greek isles in January
Flows of refugees fall due to bad weather
