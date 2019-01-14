Active shooter in New Jersey

An active shooter is on the run at a UPS facility in America, it has been reported.

Footage shows armed officers scrambling to the scene in Logan Township, New Jersey, as they duck behind police vehicles for cover.

An armoured vehicle was also called in to deal with the incident which began at 9am local time.

Dozens of officers and police cars were also spotted near or outside the sprawling complex.

There are no reports of injuries at the time.

The building is a UPS Mail Innovations facility, according to 6ABC News.

It describes the service as: “UPS Mail Innovations are designed for shippers that send out items in bulk. We move these items through our network and then we hand the items over to USPS for the final delivery.

“UPS will just do the regular standard delivery for packages depending on the service level the shipper selected such as next day air, 2nd day air or ground.

