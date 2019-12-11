Actor Danny Aiello dies at the age of 86 in New Jersey following “sudden illness”

Veteran actor Danny Aiello died on Thursday night following a sudden illness. He was 86.

The popular character star reportedly died on Thursday night ‘at a medical facility in New Jersey,’ according to TMZ.

He was being treated for a ‘sudden illness’ and ‘suffered an infection related to his treatment.’

The outlet reported that his family had recently visited him in the treatment center, and he died shortly after they had left.

Aiello is best known for his roles in Do The Right Thing, Moonstruck and Hudson Hawk.

One of his earliest roles was working alongside Robert De Niro in the 1973 baseball drama, Bang the Drum Slowly.

