Actor Dimitris Siachos dies at 44

Greek actor Dimitris Siachos has died at the age of 44 after a long life battle with cancer. Siachos was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 24, and while doctors at the time gave him little hope, his will for life proved stronger. The disease appeared again when he turned 43 last year. Siachos created as website called win cancer.gr to raise awareness and give hope to people suffering from the disease. He was an active member of opposition party New Democracy (ND), which released a statement after his demise expressing the party’s grief for his loss. “We express our sincerest condolences to his relatives”, the statement read.