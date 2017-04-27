Agreement on final package to be reached soon, Eurogroup chief Dijsselbloem says

Moscovici: “Greece can turn page but it must be supported”

“I hope the procedures to have been completed before the end of May”, said Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem addressing on Thursday the European Parliament during a debate on the Greek programme.

On his part European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici noted that “Greece can turn page but it must be supported”.

Dijsselbloem estimated that the agreement on the final package will be reached soon and recognised that the 10-year period for 3.5 percent primary surplus should be reduced.

Moscovici praised the improvement in the Greek economy noting that it resisted to 2015 pressures and underlined that the 2016 primary surplus is at 4.2 percent, nine times up from the 0.5 percent target.

He called on all the involving parts to keep a constructive stance aiming at the rapid conclusion of the second review. He also referred to the zero impact of the 2019 measures provided that the economy will meet its targets and expressed the certainty that this will be succeeded.

Moscovici asked for realistic primary surplus targets after the end of the programme. Concluding his address, he referred to a “fair compromise” for which the European Commission and the Eurogroup are working.

Source