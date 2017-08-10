Air China to start direct Beijing-Athens flights in September

Air China will start direct flights between Beijing and Athens as of September, according to a press release issued on Tuesday after a meeting between State Minister Alekos Flambouraris and Chinese Ambassador to Greece Zou Xiaoli at Maximos Mansion.

The two officials discussed the presence of Chinese companies in the coming Thessaloniki International Fair that will kick off on September 9, and where China is the honoured country.

Flambouraris and Xiaoli also focused on the program and the agenda of talks between Greece and a Chinese delegation headed by Xu Lingyi, responsible on issues of tackling corruption.

