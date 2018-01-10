Albanian foreign minister: We will raise the issue of Tsamouria in meeting with Greek minister

A little over a week before the Greek and Albanian foreign ministers meet in Korytsa to discuss matters of bilateral interest, Albania’s top diplomat Ditmir Bushati, raised the issue of Tsamouria, a matter Greece has repeatedly and completely dismissed in the past.

In the wake of the meeting in Albania on January 19, Mr. Bushati told local media that he and Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias would also talk about the Tsamouria issue.

Speaking on the Ora News TV channel, the Albanian Foreign Minister said that the deal of the suspension of the state of war status between the two countries would include the “Tsamouria issue” and, among other things, the issue of the cemetery or the pilgrimage of the fallen Greek soldiers during the Second World War. The Albanian minister added that, apart from the differences of the EEZ and the continental shelf, he would also raise the matter of the land borders, more specifically the better demarcation and determination.