Three men in Paris threatening to blow up bus! (PHOTOS) (Upd2)

A police operation took place in the city’s Gobelins district as three arab men reportedly threatened to blow up a bus.

The area was cordoned off and the nearby metro station was closed.

The incident took place at 6:00 p.m. local time.

According to the information so far, the three men have been arrested.

A suspicious package was then reported on Bus 91 along Saint-Marcel Boulevard as terror cops rushed to calm the situation.