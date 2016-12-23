Amazing Momix dancers in Athens for 7 shows (photos)

Momix is a group of dancers putting on unrivaled acts of inventiveness and beauty that defy the laws of nature. The dancer-illusionists are directed by Moses Pendelton and are back in Athens. Pendleton combines his muscularly sculpted dancers with unique costumes and props, sets them amongst artfully created lighting and light effects, and finally completes everything with a personally selected diverse musical score, ranging from Vivaldi to New Age to birdsong…The famous group will be performing seven shows at the Pallas Theatre presenting their popular act called “Opus Cactus”. This time it has a new look, fresh energy, and fun surprises! Moses Pendleton brings the landscape of the American Southwest to life with his signature illusionistic style creating dynamic images of cactuses, slithering lizards and fire dancers. Originally created as a 20-minute piece in 2001 for the Ballet Arizona, Opus Cactus was then brought back into the MOMIX retort and a full-evening work was created.

Days and time schedules:

Where and when:

Pallas Theatre, 5 Voukourestiou, Athens

Friday, 22 and Saturday, December 23 at 17:00 and 21:00

Sunday, December 25 at 20.30

Monday, December 26 at 17.00 and 21.00

Adult ticket prices: 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 euros.

Children-Students: 16, 24, 32, 40, 48 euros

Tickets sold at: viva.gr (https://www.viva.gr/tickets/dance/theatro-pallas/momix-opus-cactus/) or call 11876, Public and MediaMarkt stores, at Pallas Theatre box office.