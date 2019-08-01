Amazing thermal camera drone footage of Athens: “Fiery Giants” (video)

The team of UpDrones posted the footage on their YouTube channel

The UpDrones team, a group of motion capture professionals on YouTube created a new video entitled “The Fiery Giants of Kifisias” showing the extent of the heatwave through thermal imaging.

The aerial footage reveals a video heat map showing the hot red spots on the buildings and surrounding roads on Kifisias Avenue in Athens.

Greece has been experiencing its hottest summer days as temperatures fluctuate between the high 30s and 40s, with the thermometre on Saturday forecast to climb to 43 degrees Celsius.

UpDrones YouTube Channel