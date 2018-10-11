American diplomat’s death in Madagascar investigated

Oct, 11 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

No cause of death has been provided yet

An American foreign service officer died while serving in Madagascar, the State Department said Monday, and local police have a suspect in custody.

The unnamed diplomat was found dead at home during the overnight hours Friday, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

No cause of death was provided.

Nauert expressed sympathy to the officer’s family and to “the U.S. Embassy Antananarivo community.”

According to an Agence France Presse report, a man “was caught trying to jump the perimeter fence fleeing from the house” following what might have been an attack.

The police declined to give further details.

Source: newsmax

