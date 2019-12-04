Anastasia, Kylie Jenner’s Greek American BBF flaunts curves in launch of her swimwear line (photos)

Kylie Jenner’s best friend , Greek-American Anastasia Karanikolaou has launched a new line of swimsuit and is promoting her swimwear by posting some very racy shots.
The hot influencer, who is counting over 6 million followers on Instagram, uploads regularly on her social media accounts flaunting her curvaceous figure.
Kylie Jenner’s BBF said that for this line of swimwear she was very selective about how everything would be applied and designed so that the attire could be flattering to every body type. As she said she wanted everyone to feel and look beautiful while wearing them.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram