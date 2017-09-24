“Anonymous Greece” hacked the Electronic Auction System

“You will soon get the answer from Anonymous Greece to see the power of the Greeks!”

Out of service is the electronic auction site with the Anonymous hacker team claiming responsibility yesterday with a statement posted on facebook.

The Electronic Auction System was down until at least 11 am on Sunday.

In the message, “Anonymous Greece” opposes online auctions and warns: “Do you think we will let you do it? If you think so, you are very much mistaken, you will soon get the answer from Anonymous Greece and you’ll see the power of the Greeks!”

The Anonymous full message: