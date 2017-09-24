“Anonymous Greece” hacked the Electronic Auction System

Related
Out of service is the electronic auction site with the Anonymous hacker team claiming responsibility yesterday with a statement posted on facebook.
The Electronic Auction System was down until at least 11 am on Sunday.
In the message, “Anonymous Greece” opposes online auctions and warns: “Do you think we will let you do it? If you think so, you are very much mistaken, you will soon get the answer from Anonymous Greece and you’ll see the power of the Greeks!”
The Anonymous full message:
“Dear Greek Government,
In the country where access to Health has become a luxury for the poor, the wretched executives of the EOPYY refuse to cover the travel costs of little Nefeli in order to deal with her serious illness.
The time of electronic auctions is approaching, all the foreign vultures have taken their seats and wait to seize the fortunes of poor Greek citizens!
Vultures you think we’ll let you do it? If you think so, you are very much mistaken, you will soon get the answer from Anonymous Greece to see the power of the Greeks!
NO TO ELECTRONIC AUCTIONS
Government masons et. al. we will meet soon enough.”