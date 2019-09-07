Athens is the 8th most surveilled city in Europe (infographic)

The capital of Greece, Athens is the 8th most surveilled city in Europe, according to a survey by Comparitech, while London is the most surveilled by some margin.

Around 630,000 cameras are watching 9.6 million inhabitants in the UK capital – 68.4 cameras per 1,000 inhabitants. Second-placed Berlin is a far cry from London’s surveillance machine – the German capital counts 11.2 cameras per 1,000 inhabitants. The list features many capital cities, with the highest non-capitals being Istanbul in rank 5, Nice in rank 11 and Cardiff in rank 13.

Looking at the world ranking, London comes in sixth and Berlin comes in 19th. The brunt of the most heavily monitored cities in the world are located in China. Chongqing in central China ranks first with 168 cameras per 1,000 inhabitants. The highest-ranked non-European and non-Chinese city was Atlanta in rank 10, followed by Singapore and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

source statista