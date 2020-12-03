Athens vs. Thessaloniki: Who watches more porn?

The research was carried out by an erotic film production company called “SugarBabes.tv”

According to data published by the Greek erotic production company, “SugarBabes.tv”, Athenians watched 2,5 more porn than Thesalonikians in November on their site.

The monitoring of the statistics concerning Greece (because at the same time it has a large number of visitors worldwide, due to its international producers), took place started on the first day of the second Covid-19 lockdown period until Friday, November 27, 2020.

According to the collected data:

Traffic on SugarBabes.tv during the 2nd lockdown period:

537,093 unique users, 2,263,965 page views

Traffic by gender:

21.1% women & 78.8% men

Popular hours watching porn:

23:00 to 03:00

Visits by city:

1. Athens 38.5%

2. Thessaloniki 14.4%

3. Larissa 8.9%

4. Patras 8.1%

5. Heraklion 7%

6. Other cities 23.1%

Categories to watch:

1. Greek movies 28%

2. 3some 22%

3. Lesbian 19%

4. Bisexual 14%

5. Group – Orgy 10%

6. Hardcore 7%

POPULAR FEMALE STARS:

1. Inna Innaki

2. Elena Hatzi

3. Julia

4. Rosa Rosita

5. Vanessa Adamopoulou

POPULAR MALE STARS:

1. Alex Fire

2. Panagos

3. Theo

4. Nek Jr.

5. Konstantinos Petsakias