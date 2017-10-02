Athina Oikonomakou pregnant!

Greek actress Athina Oikonomakou and partner Philip Michopoulos are expecting their first child! According to a scoop by Peoplegreece.com, the hot actress is in her 4th month of pregnancy and can’t wait to become a Mom. The couple do not know the child’s gender.

As the actor and businesswoman had stated in the past, the role of motherhood is the one that suits her most. “I want to be a mother. I know that when a baby comes long, I’ll be devoted. I will not be the perosn who returns to work in 3 months time, unless something has happened that makes me want it”, she told People in a recent interview.