August full moon: Free admission to many sites and venues

Admission is free across Greece to all visititors to the events

A series of cultural events are being held across Greece under the auspices of the Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports is holding a series of events under the August full moon.

According to the Ministry of Culture, 106 archaeological sites and museums from Thrace to Crete will remain open tonight and will allow free admission. Most of the full moon events – usually concerts – start at 9 pm and last until about midnight.

The National Archaeological Museum dedicates the evening to the real and virtual travels of man on Earth and the Moon, taking visitors to selected exhibits of permanent and periodic exhibitions (8.30 – 10 pm), with rare fragments from the mission of “Apollo 11” to the Moon. Immediately afterward, in the museum’s patio, George Christodoulou will perform “Candace on the Moon”.

The Acropolis Museum invites us to its backyard for a musical night with young singers performing songs for the moon, while admission to the museum’s collections is free from 8 pm. until midnight.

• The Land Madam Women’s Youth Complex is displayed at the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, and the public can visit the open-air exhibitions until 11 pm

• The Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki is hosting a concert with Giorgos Karavelakis (guitar – song), Nelly Amarantidou (song) and George Tziafetas (piano). The museum is open from 6 pm to 9 pm

• Music concert with Dimitris Papadimitriou at the archaeological site of Dodoni. The venue opens at 8 pm

• Musical event – presentation of the orchestral work “Les Oiseaus sont dans les Ciel” (ballet suites and cinema orchestra suites) and melodic poems in collaboration with A. Katerinopoulos and the State Orchestral Quartet. site of Agrinio Archaeological Museum.