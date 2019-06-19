Australian detective interrupts his own news conference to rugby tackle fleeing suspect! (video)

An Australian detective is being praised for his rugby skills after he abruptly stopped a news conference to tackle a man who was fleeing after he reportedly made inappropriate comments to a young girl.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards was talking to reporters outside the Maroochydore Magistrates’ Court in Queensland Wednesday when shouts rang out behind him.

“Run!” one man can be heard shouting in the video obtained by Reuters, as another flees behind Edwards.

Quick-thinking Edwards turned around, dropped his shoulder and took the suspect down in what many called a textbook tackle.

“He’s been inappropriate to my daughter,” the man chasing the suspect said.

The man, who has yet to be identified by police, was arrested and taken into custody by police.

