Bella Thorne bares all! (photos)

Bella Thorne has done it again as she set pulses racing by sharing yet another sensuous photo on Instagram. The former Disney star stripped naked for a magazine cover and fans could not stop gushing about her beauty.

However, this time, the actress tried to send the message of body positivity through her “untouched” GQ magazine cover. Thorne looked flawless in the photo where she posed in her birthday suit while wearing a pair of black strappy high heels.

The 19-year-old claimed that she asked the magazine to not to airbrush her photo in order to send a noble message to her followers about doubting their own body. “I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, “You might look at this photo and think oh shush Bella, but just know every time someone looks in the mirror they simply don’t see what everyone else sees. Know that it’s completely normal to feel insecure and it’s accepted. Honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren’t alone,” she added.

source: ibtimes.co.uk