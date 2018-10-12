Benfica goalkeeper Vlachodimos choses Greece over Germany

The Greek Football Federation (EPO) confirmed that talented goalkeeper Odyseas Vlachodimos, who plays for Portuguese champions Benfica, has chosen the Greek citizenship over the German one.

The 24-year-old player sent a letter to the Greek football authorities expressing his desire to wear Greece’s national jersey, in the event he is called up, while in his official letter of declaration he clarified that he had not played for any of the national football teams of Germany.

The Greek football federation will inform FIFA of the player’s decision by forwarding his letter to the body, while he must play at least one match with the national team for the official confirmation to take effect.