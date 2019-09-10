Bigfoot is watching me: North Carolina man shares footage of something in the woods (video)

A North Carolina man claims he’s captured footage of three Bigfoot creatures watching him in the woods.

Bigfoot enthusiast Doug Teague of Hickory explained in a video on the Catawba Valley Bigfoot Research Facebook page that he was out in the woods last month trying to retrieve some game cameras when he heard a knocking sound.

First, he dismissed it as woodpeckers.

“A rock was thrown,” he told WCNC, the NBC station in Charlotte.

Teague said his dog, Crazy Daisy, chased the rock. When he looked to see who had thrown it, he spotted the three ape-like cryptids.

I was “like a giddy school kid,” said Teague. “Just nervous, heart beating. It was crazy.”

