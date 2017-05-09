Blade Runner 2049 is here! (official trailer)

Ridley Scott’s 1982 movie “Blade Runner” is arguably in a class of its own in the sci-fi genre. The direction, the mood, the visuals, the acting accompanied by that masterpiece of a soundtrack composed by Vangelis capture a dystopian Los Angeles with genetically engineered replicas. Well for all the fans that grew up with Blade Runner, get ready because the sequel is finally here. Blade Runner 2049 is scheduled to be released in October around the globe. But there are snippets of what to expect and they do not disappoint. The trailer came out and is, as expected stunning. Enter Blade Runner 2049!