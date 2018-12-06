Bookies put transgender model as favourite for Miss Universe pageant

A Spanish transsexual beauty queen has said that winning this year’s Miss Universe would be a victory ‘for human rights’ as some bookmakers today made her the favourite.

Angela Ponce, 27, from Seville, is in Bangkok, Thailand, where she hopes to become the first transgender woman to win the pageant.

Some online bookmakers have made her the odds-on front-runner for the contest on December 17, according to The Blast.

It comes days after Ponce said that taking the crown would be a ‘win for human rights’.

‘Trans women have been persecuted and erased for so long. If they give me the crown, it would show trans women are just as much women as cis women.’

Ponce, who first identified as female aged three, previously represented Cadiz in the 2015 Miss World Spain contest, but lost to Miss Barcelona Mireia Lalaguna who went on to win the top prize.

more at dailymail.co.uk