Booking.com: Greece among the most welcoming places in the world

Greece is among the world’s most welcoming countries, according to Booking.com, one of the world’s leading digital travel platforms, honouring its accommodation partners that consistently deliver great guest experiences with a 2018 Guest Review Award.

For the seventh annual edition of the awards, 759,845 properties in total across 219 countries and territories are given an award, with the top countries receiving the most awards being Italy (106,513), Spain (46,646), France (45,286), Germany (36,042), United States (35,626), Croatia (34,027), United Kingdom (31,206), Russian Federation (26,729), Poland (26,572), and Brazil (24,477).

Most welcoming places on Earth.

Based on the share of properties receiving an award in 2018, for the first time ever Booking.com reveals the most welcoming places on Earth, according to customer reviews.

With the highest percentages of total eligible properties winning awards, the most welcoming countries are Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, New Zealand, Taiwan, Romania, Hungary, Ireland, Serbia, and Greece.

The most welcoming destinations are Goreme (Turkey), Slunj (Croatia), Eluanbi (Taiwan), Niagara on the Lake (Canada), Lake Tekapo (New Zealand), Bendigo (Australia), Newport (United States), Nozawa Onsen (Japan), Fernando de Noronha (Brazil) and El Chalten (Argentina). This is especially relevant for the 73% of global travellers that say friendly and interesting locals are one of their top considerations when selecting a destination for their next trip.

When it comes to the most welcoming property types globally, they are all from the alternative accommodation segment, which highlights the ongoing traveller appreciation for unique stay experiences: Riads, Bed and Breakfasts, Farm Stays, Guest Houses, ApartHotels and Ryokans.

source booking.com