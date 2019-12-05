Deputy Foreign Minister Diamataris resigns

Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Antonis Diamataris has handed in his resignation.

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reportedly accepted his resignation, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, following the outcry caused by his admission that he did not hold a degree from Columbia University.

The Minister is responsible for the Hellenic Affairs and the ex-pats and is currently in Australia on an official eight-day visit. The visit was scheduled to begin today and end on December 13, with meetings scheduled with representatives of the Diaspora.