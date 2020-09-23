Breaking – Eiffel Tower evacuated after man shouting “Allahu Akbar” threatens to activate explosive device

French police have blocked off the area surrounding the Eiffel Tower in Paris, after a man shouting “Allahu Akbar” is threatening to detonate an explosive device.

Paris security forces were immediately mobilised and proceeded to evacuate the area.

Local television station BFMTV reported that police had received a call about a bomb being planted.

Les abords de la Tour Eiffel sont bouclés par la police. Il y a une alerte à la bombe. La circulation est déviée Quai Branly. – @BFMParis pic.twitter.com/WZnWytKk0f — Barthelemy Bolo (@B2Bolo) September 23, 2020

French journalist Amaury Bucco wrote on Twitter: “The perimeter of the Eiffel Tower is dead, the police operation is in progress. “A man threatens to blow up the area.”

also read

Storyline of Erdogan’s rumoured extra-marital affair with a Turkish actress (photos-video)

Clocks to turn back an hour on October 25