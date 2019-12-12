Libya blackmailed by Turkey, claims Greece

Libya was blackmailed by Turkey to enter into the maritime agreement, according to Greek diplomatic sources. Greece asserts it has video evidence of a weapons load being unloaded at a Libyan port.

According to the same sources, Greece has a video showing the loading and unloading of ammunition on board a ship and proof of the time of the event. With this military assistance, Turkey blackmailed the Libyan authorities to sign a memorandum between the two nations for the delimitation of the sea borders.