Breaking news: Fire at plastic factory at Inofyta

A major fire has broken out at a plastic factory in the industrial area of Inofyta, on the 39th kilometer of the Athens – Thessaloniki highway. According to initial reports, the plant was in operation when the fire broke out. According to the fire department two workers have suffered burns and have been rushed to hospital. Ten fire engines and 30 firefighters have arrived on the scene and are trying to control the fire. The fire has spread to the building’s ceiling and has consumed plastic materials causing black smoke to cover the wider area.
